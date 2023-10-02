Expert Connections
CMS approves delivery system reform in first step towards SoonerSelect program

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the first step in Oklahoma’s transition to the SoonerSelect program.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla, (KSWO) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the first step in Oklahoma’s transition to the SoonerSelect program.

CMS approved the state’s proposed delivery system reform as well as a proposal to increase supplemental payments to hospitals.

This marks the first step in the statewide Medicaid reform and officials say this will only strengthen the quality of service SoonerCare members receive.

“This achievement brings us one step closer to our vision of a comprehensive health delivery system designed to improve the quality of care and services to enhance the health and lives of Oklahomans,” officials with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority said in the announcement.

