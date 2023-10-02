Conditions will be dry today, but storm activity is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday | 10/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be once again on the warmer side with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 10 to 15 mph. While the majority of us will remain completely dry for the next 24 hours, there is a small chance (under 20 percent chance) for a shower or two in far western Texoma in the overnight hours tonight.

Tomorrow will see similar temperatures with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 90s. Rain chances will increase throughout the area on Tuesday with scattered activity expected. This is due to a cold front approaching the area from the west. While the front will not reach the area until late Wednesday, it will create a severe weather risk starting for our area as soon as Tuesday. The most likely timing for severe storms in our area will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado risk is low, it cannot be ruled out at this time. These storms may initially start as supercell activity, but will quickly form into a line of storms in the evening hours. The rain threat will diminish in the overnight hours heading into Wednesday.

The cold front will enter far northwestern Oklahoma early Wednesday morning and will bring rain chances back to the area throughout the day. This day will be the most likely to see widespread rain with the majority of Texoma expected to at least get an inch of rain (and we could see many get over 2 inches of rain). Severe weather will still be a concern on Wednesday with the same hazards of large hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado risk. The front is expected to have moved through the area by late Wednesday night, and drier conditions will fill into the area.

Thursday through Sunday will be back to calm weather in the area. On top of the calm weather, we will finally see fall temperatures in the area as afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s every day.

Have a great week!

