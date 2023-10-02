Cotton County wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized

COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people were hospitalized after a crash near Randlett in Cotton County on Oct. 1, 2023.

They said the crash happened when a car pulling out of a private driveway on Highway 36 failed to yield and was struck by a second car.

OHP said that the second car did not stop after the collision.

Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls, one by survival flight. They reportedly had neck and internal injuries, but luckily both were wearing seatbelts.

