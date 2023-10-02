Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Cool down and rain chances on the way
Cool down and rain chances on the way | 9/30 PM
Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate
Overview shot of the second annual College and Career Expo
Lawton High holds second annual College and Career Expo

Latest News

Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, listens during a rally held by the Latino...
California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
Shining Star Athletes of SW Oklahoma
Vote for your Shining Star Athlete