Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting

Coyante Williams is being tried for first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jury selection began Monday, Oct. 2 for a Lawton man accused in a 2021 murder.

Coyante Williams is being tried for first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Back in September of 2021, Williams was picked up by US Marshalls for the shooting death of Kalob Porter. The shooting happened off 53rd Street.

You can count on us to keep you updated as jury selection continues.

