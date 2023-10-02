Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jury selection began Monday, Oct. 2 for a Lawton man accused in a 2021 murder.

Coyante Williams is being tried for first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Back in September of 2021, Williams was picked up by US Marshalls for the shooting death of Kalob Porter. The shooting happened off 53rd Street.

