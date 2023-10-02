Lawton Public Library to host Halloween events and more

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today for Community Conversations we welcomed Tanya Organ from the Lawton Public Library to discuss Halloween happenings and other events taking place in the coming weeks.

During the interview, Organ spoke about two Halloween events the library is putting on: “Boo-a-Palooza” and their “Booooo-k Walk.”

Organ also spoke about the Annular Solar Eclipse Party happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. At this event, people of all ages will be able to watch the solar eclipse while participating in games. Snacks and crafts will also be available.

