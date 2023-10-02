Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public Library to host Halloween events and more

Today for Community Conversations we welcomed the Lawton Public Library to discuss Halloween happenings and other events taking place in the coming weeks.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today for Community Conversations we welcomed Tanya Organ from the Lawton Public Library to discuss Halloween happenings and other events taking place in the coming weeks.

During the interview, Organ spoke about two Halloween events the library is putting on: “Boo-a-Palooza” and their “Booooo-k Walk.”

Organ also spoke about the Annular Solar Eclipse Party happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. At this event, people of all ages will be able to watch the solar eclipse while participating in games. Snacks and crafts will also be available.

To learn more about these events and all the other events discussed, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property
Front of Larry Bush's business
Larry Bush’s business ransacked following District 32 debate

Latest News

Low pressure along with enough available storm energy and a dryline setting up will help aid in...
A busy 7-day forecast with severe storms, a cold front, rain & much cooler temperatures on the way | 10/2PM
Jury selection is underway for Coyante Williams who is accused in a 2021 shooting death.
Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
ODOT plans over $9 billion in improvements for Oklahoma highways, including multiple SW Oklahoma counties