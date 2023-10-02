ODOT plans over $9 billion in improvements for Oklahoma highways, including multiple SW Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced plans for $9 billion in improvements for Oklahoma highways.

According to a press release from ODOT, the improvements are a part of updates to its Eight-Year Construction Work Plan from 2024-2031 and the Four-Year Asset Preservation Program from 2024-2027.

The release states that the plan was approved Monday, Oct. 2 with the Eight-Year Construction Work Plan aimed at improving Oklahoma’s highways and the Four-Year Asset Preservation Program looking to invest in preventative measures for those highways. The plans include over 1,700 total projects, with over 600 bridges and nearly 3,800 miles of roadway.

According to ODOT, Caddo Co. will see a portion of the funding from the Asset Preservation Plan as plans include pavement reconstruction on I-40 west of US-281.

Counties in Southwest Oklahoma that will see improvements according to ODOT’s Construction Work Plan include Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman.

To read more about the projects planned, you can visit the ODOT website here.

