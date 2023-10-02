Storm chances increase as we head into the upcoming week | 10/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma, and happy Sunday! As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will gradually drop. We will hit our low of 63 degrees as we make our way into the early morning hours. Winds will stay calm throughout the night and will be coming out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Clear conditions are expected.

Starting the work week, Monday’s temperatures will ramp back up into the 90s. These are above average temperatures for this time of year, and the average is around 83 degrees. These unseasonably warm, and dry conditions are not helping with allergens in the area. We will see some relief as our rain chances increase, but this will not enter the area until later on Tuesday.

As we head into Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Those winds will be getting kicked up, and streaming out of the south at 20 to 25 mph. Some of these gusts could get a little stronger at times, reaching the mid-30s. Tuesday evening is when we could start to see some scattered showers in the region. The main chances for storms and heavy rain will be on Wednesday.

Wednesday will have much cooler temperatures, only reaching the mid-80s for a high. Storms are expected across the area, and they could get strong at times. Strong winds, hail, and localized flooding are not out of the question. These storms will be in the area until Thursday morning, and dropping the temperature even further. The high for Thursday is expected to be around 78 degrees, which is very different than the current temperatures that we have been feeling.

Hope everyone has a great evening!

-Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.