Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower

MCCURTAIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Idabel woman is dead after being hit by the wing of an airplane, while she was riding a lawnmower in McCurtain County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as 27-year-old Samantha Hayes.

Police say a 70-year-old pilot was descending onto a Broken Bow airport runway when he saw Hayes on the lawn mower.

The pilot tried to pull up and get the plane’s wing over her, but was unsuccessful.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary report as of Oct. 1, 2023.

