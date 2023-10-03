Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 soldiers die after military vehicle flips near Alaska training area

2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha
By Nolin Ainsworth, Lex Yelverton and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALCHA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Two soldiers died and 12 others were injured when a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt ride, according to the U.S. Army Alaska.

In a press release Monday, officials wrote that 17 soliders were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle when a “single military vehicle accident” occurred on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area outside of Salcha, Alaska.

Army spokesperson John Pennell said in an interview the vehicle flipped. He added the soldiers, based at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, were participating in training exercises, KTUU reports.

“At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped,” Pennell said.

First responders provided initial medical treatment to the victims before they were transported via ground and air to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The two most critically injured of those 12 were flown to Anchorage to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Fire Department and Eielson Air Force Base all assisted in the response to the accident.

“We’re all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families,” Pennell said. “Any time we lose our soldiers, it’s a tragic event for the family, for the fellow soldiers, for the soldiers’ friends. Essentially the entire 11th Airborne Division family is grieving the loss of these two soldiers and preparing to step forward for the families they’ve left behind.”

The crash is still under investigation.

The 11th Airborne Division will put out additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Jury selection is underway for Coyante Williams who is accused in a 2021 shooting death.
Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
ODOT plans over $9 billion in improvements for Oklahoma highways, including multiple SW Oklahoma counties

Latest News

FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020....
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Diana Strohm received a cochlear implant in a surgery that had only ever been tried once before...
Baby among youngest to receive cochlear implant after meningitis battle
The infant can hear thanks to a surgery that had only ever been tried on one other child so...
Family celebrates baby's ability to hear after rare surgery
Speaker McCarthy faces a referendum on his leadership of the House after Gaetz moved to launch...
Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House speaker