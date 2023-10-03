C-3PO head from ‘Star Wars’ expected to fetch $1.2 million at auction
(CNN) - The head of the “Star Wars” droid C-3PO is set to be auctioned off in a huge movie memorabilia auction.
According to reports, it is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.
The C-3PO head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia in the auction held by Prop Store.
The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself -- actor Anthony Daniels, who played the droid in the movies.
Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts, and an unopened cereal box used as a prop.
The auction, which also includes costumes and props from other movies, is expected to garner more than $14.6 million in total.
The Prop Store auction is scheduled to take place November 9-12 in London and online.
