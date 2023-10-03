Caddo Co. man behind bars after following woman home, kicking door open

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Anadarko police arrested a man who they say followed a woman home and kicked her door open.

Tyler Leonard’s charges include first-degree burglary, assault and battery and public intoxication.

According to court documents, Leonard followed the woman home late last Friday and then started banging on the door once she went inside.

He reportedly made a comment about shooting the house, then kicked the door open, striking the woman in the face. According to authorities, that’s when he ran from the scene, but police later found him in a nearby neighborhood.

He reportedly lied about his identity, and investigators say he showed signs of being under the influence.

He’s currently being held in the Caddo County Jail.

