Pet of The Week

City of Lawton receives ‘Big Read’ grant for 2023

Lawton is the only entry in Oklahoma to receive The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant for 2023.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the only entry in Oklahoma to receive The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant for 2023.

Out of 62 communities all over the US participating, Lawton has been awarded $20,000 for the project.

Throughout the month of October, the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities and McMahon Auditorium Authority will organize events in honor of this year’s Big Read.

Events, discussions, sessions, and more start Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Museum of the Great Plains.

It will wrap up on Oct. 31 with a special reading and discussion session with Ross Gay, the keynote speaker.

We caught up with a member of Lawton Arts and Humanities to talk about what they’re planning for Saturday’s event.

“We got the city together around the reading of a book and that book is ‘Catalogue of Unabashed Gratitude’ by Ross Gay,” said Lawton Arts and Humanities Administrator, Jason Poudrier. “It’s a book that’s all about community, service and caring for one another and so this Saturday we’re actually bringing several different service organizations together here at the Museum of the Great Plains where people can learn how to get services from their community from those organizations, as well as how to join those organizations.”

All events are free and open to the public.

If you’d like more information about the schedule of the Big Read’s special events for October, you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

