Pet of The Week

City of Lawton reminds residents about pool maintenance safety

The City of Lawton wants to remind residents that chlorine is toxic to wildlife, and they should be careful when emptying out their pools.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton wants to remind residents that chlorine is toxic to wildlife, and they should be careful when emptying out their pools.

In a press release sent by the city, they stated that residents should dechlorinate their pools before emptying them as well as to drain them into grass or gravel.

The press release went on to state that residents should never discharge their pools onto another’s property without permission.

Officials said stormwater runoff causes the majority of water pollution, and that only rain should go down the storm drain.

