Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comedian George Lopez coming to Wichita Falls in December

(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - Legendary comedian George Lopez is coming to Wichita Falls later this year and you’ll soon have your chance to reserve your seat at the show.

Tickets will soon go on sale for Lopez, who is bringing his “Alllriiiighhttt!” tour to Texoma.

He’ll be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and online here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property

Latest News

An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival
Cameron University hosts workshop help those interested in teaching
Donald Wayne Smith receives Citation of Civic Valor
Haley’s Heroes: Donald Wayne Smith receives Citation of Civic Valor
Duncan Arts and Crafts Festival
Duncan Arts and Craft Fair gives opportunity for vendors to sell merchandise