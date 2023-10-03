Comedian George Lopez coming to Wichita Falls in December

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - Legendary comedian George Lopez is coming to Wichita Falls later this year and you’ll soon have your chance to reserve your seat at the show.

Tickets will soon go on sale for Lopez, who is bringing his “Alllriiiighhttt!” tour to Texoma.

He’ll be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and online here.

