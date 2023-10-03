COVID-19 childcare funding ends, Lawton daycares explain effect on business

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Childcare aid from the American Rescue Plan was an assistance to daycare owners when COVID-19 first started. As of Sept. 30, the aid has officially expired.

Even though this is the first full weekday of the aid not being in effect, business owners are struggling to see how they will continue to stay open.

Demetrice Williams who has been in the daycare business for 31 years explains what exactly the aid covered for her and her business.

“That aid has been there in place to help us to keep that gap closed keep people working, keep providing the services that we are providing,” said Williams. “And we haven’t had to cut anything but now that this aid is out of place with those numbers still down from our capacity not being raised what we are going to do is start making adjustments.”

“Teachers might have to start working less or we might have to start some centers, might have to cut out transportation or we might have to cut out something that will allow you to keep going or if you can’t do that, you might have to close down altogether,” explained Williams.

Kristen Murphy, who is the owner of Stepping Stones, said that she warned her parents that this would soon come and explained to them about the copay increase.

“The bad part is a lot of them didn’t know that it was coming,” said Murphy. “Like we tried to inform our parents like, ‘Hey, this happening and stuff,’ because some of the people who were covered were essential workers so they were covered under that, so if their job fell into that they got free child care for I guess the past three years,” said Murphy.

“I had a lot of parents calling me when their charges were placed on the accounts for like their copay he what’s this what’s this and I was like ‘Oh, hey remember we talked about this you are going to have to pay half your co-pay for the following year’ and then at the end of October next year they will have to pay the full co-pay,” Murphy continued.

While this takes a toll on daycare owners and parents, they will continue to do everything they can to stay afloat.

