First day of Coyante Williams murder trial begins with testimony from victim’s girlfriend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first day of the Coyante Williams trial started with the state calling Chxe Matthews to the stand.

Matthews along with Kalob’s grandmother found Kalob after he had been shot. During the testimony, she talked about how Kalob was a family man and was protective of those that he loved.

Matthews also spoke toward how their family felt about Coyante. She said Coyante was weird and that they tolerated him because he was with Zakia. She also mentioned how Coyante always had a gun on him and that his relationship with his gun was toxic.

When asked by the assistant defense attorney about her thoughts when she found Kalob, Matthews answered through tears.

“I had a lot of thoughts….I just knew he was going to die,” Matthews said. “I’m eight months pregnant and not expecting my son’s father dead in the backyard.”

The state then called Zakia Weldon to the stand for her testimony. Weldon presented herself as Willams’ ex-girlfriend to the court, and she was an eyewitness of the shooting.

Weldon stated how she saw the first flash from the gun when Williams fired and the last shot fired at Kalob’s head.

During the altercation between Kalob and Williams, one bullet struck Weldon. Weldon stated that she dialed 911, but decided not to call because she did not know what Williams would do after he had just shot Kalob.

Back in September of 2021, Williams was picked up by U.S. Marshalls for the shooting death of Kalob Porter. The shooting happened off 53rd Street.

The jury selection for this case took place on Oct. 2, 2023.

