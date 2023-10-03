GEO releases statement on medical episode that took place at Lawton Correctional Facility
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate is back at the Lawton Correctional Facility after they were found unresponsive.
Jail officials say the incident happened today.
In a statement by the company that manages the jail, a GEO group spokesperson says staff began life-saving measures, and notified medical first responders.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released back to the facility.
No other information was released at this time.
