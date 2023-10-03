GEO releases statement on medical episode that took place at Lawton Correctional Facility

Expert Connections
GEO responds to medical episode inside Lawton Correctional Facility
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate is back at the Lawton Correctional Facility after they were found unresponsive.

Jail officials say the incident happened today.

In a statement by the company that manages the jail, a GEO group spokesperson says staff began life-saving measures, and notified medical first responders.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released back to the facility.

No other information was released at this time.

