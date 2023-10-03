Kiowa Happenings: Chairman Spottedbird discusses Smart City efforts, elder home repairs, upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, Lawrence Spottedbird, joined 7News to discuss Kiowa Happenings.

The Kiowa Tribe is currently renovating elder members’ homes. They are currently in Hobart and moving east with the program to provide over 100 homes with repairs. The project is expected to last into next summer.

The meeting with the City of Pharr to convert Hobart into a “Smart City” took place last week and included leadership from all over including Hobart, Lawton, Altus and other surrounding cities. The talks have discussed bringing technology and communication to Hobart and now other surrounding communities. The tribe plans to meet with other city councils in the future to work through plans.

The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society is hosting a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Indian City Ceremonial Grounds two miles south of Anadarko with no cost to attendees with lunch provided for the ceremonies. The meal will take place at 12 p.m. with ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.