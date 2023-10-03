Lawton non-profits struggle with increase in homeless population

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Homelessness in Lawton is inflating according to multiple non-profits, and they said they’re struggling to keep up.

Officials with the C. Carter Crane shelter said they’ve found a majority of people needing assistance are coming from outside the Lawton area.

Seadrick Marshall is from Dallas, and lived in his car for two years before finding himself in Lawton where he’s been staying in the C. Carter Crane Shelter.

He said a person who’s needing assistance, whether they’re from the area or not, should be welcomed all the same.

“I believe the influx of everyone that’s here and through Lawton, and those that are in Lawton. We’re all in the same boat,” Marshall said. “Those who know there are resources here in Lawton, and those who are not aware have the same opportunity to be able to get help with the proper funding and the programs and the systems that are in place, and we’re thankful and grateful for that.”

Officials with the C. Carter Crane Shelter and MIGHT said Lawton is the closest city with resources for the surrounding area, which acts as one reason for the rise in homelessness.

According to Jasmine Cry, the shelter director for C. Carter Crane, this has a large effect on finite resources.

“So if you have a budget for the year and you’re trying to stick to that budget as a non-profit, sometimes it breaks the back of the non-profit trying to make sure that we are meeting the needs of everyone that comes in through our doors,” Cry said.

Might Director Bernita Taylor said the biggest problem from the increase is keeping track of the number of people living on the streets, and knowing what their individual needs are.

“We have to collaborate. We have to pool our resources. We have to pool our resources to gather data to know how many are single, how many are families, how many have substance abuse, mental health issues,” Taylor stated. “Then if those are the cases then where do we send them? Where is the best place for them to go?”

Cry added because of the issues organizations have with keeping track people who use their services, they come across some who duplicate the assistance they receive by going from place to place, diminishing resources.

And Marshall believed to take more than what you need is to take from someone else who’s in need.

“If we’re not sufficient with what we have, then others will miss out and won’t be able to gain. Sometimes there are families, there are children that need this help as well so we as individuals must have the compassion for others just as well as we need the compassion for others to help us as well,” Marshall said.

Taylor added they’re working on a system to keep an active count of the homeless population, which will help the city know which areas are in need, instead of relying on the point-in-time count that happens once a year.

