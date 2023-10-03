Oklahoma Legislature special session on ‘Tax Fairness’ begins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The special session of the Oklahoma Legislature that was called by Governor Kevin Stitt began today, Oct. 3, 2023. Stitt announced this special session on Sept. 11, 2023.

In the announcement, Stitt said this special session is being called to demand tax fairness for all Oklahomans, deliver a tax cut to residents of the state, and to increase transparency within the state budget process.

In particular, Stitt has called on the Legislature to deliver on three priorities.

1. A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.

2. A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes.

3. A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.