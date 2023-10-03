Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty: Weekly average asking price drops, yearly average remains steady

Parks Jones Realtors say there are 331 homes currently listed for sale, with an average asking...
Parks Jones Realtors say there are 331 homes currently listed for sale, with an average asking price less than last week.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say there are 331 homes currently listed for sale, with an average asking price less than last week.

This week’s average asking price of listed homes is over $225,000, more than $10,000 less than last week.

The yearly average is staying steady.

According to Parks Jones, in the last 12 months, the average sold price sits just under $180,000, with the list price of about $182,000 showing little change from last week.

Parks Jones also says a monthly mortgage payment for a typical $200,000 loan jumped approximately $555 per month, due to interest rates rising.

