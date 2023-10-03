Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. This morning skies will begin the day mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. While most of us should stay dry through the morning hours, there is a chance for some rain in far western Texoma this morning. These showers will fizzle out as they move eastward. Today will be the last “summer-like” day for a while here in Texoma as temperatures will get to the low 90s this afternoon.

Our first round of potential severe weather will be today and start in the late afternoon hours in western Texoma. This is where storm development will take place, and a few of these storms may form into supercells in the early stages of their life cycle. This will be when they are most likely to produce severe hazards with all hazards appearing possible (but hail and straight line winds will be the most likely hazards). These storms will move eastward into the evening hours and combine into more of a cluster of storm activity. The storms will weaken as they cluster, so eastern Texoma will be less likely to see severe weather tonight. While the severe weather risk will lower in the overnight hours, we still could see storms at any point overnight in Texoma.

Tomorrow morning we should get a brief break from rainfall with temperatures in the upper 60s. Another round of storms will roll into the area in the early afternoon hours. These storms will be caused by a cold front moving through the area. Severe weather will be possible once again with all hazards on the table (but once again just a low tornado risk). These storms on Wednesday are looking likely to bring widespread rain across the area with many areas forecasted to get over 2 inches of rainfall. This may cause flooding for many areas on Wednesday night. The cold front will be through the area by late Wednesday, and we should have dry conditions by early Thursday morning.

From Thursday through the weekend, temperatures will be much lower with highs in the 70s every day. Saturday will be the coolest day on the next 7 day forecast as the afternoon high may not even reach 70 degrees! Rain chances will be minimal/zero on the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

