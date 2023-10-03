Severe storms tonight, First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with round #2 | 10/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Expect a busy next 24-36 hours. An area of low pressure, a dry-line, and a cold front will all be the reason for the severe storms that are expected. Tonight, storms could initiate along a a dryline as it pushes further east. Coverage for storms won’t be all that high and most will likely miss out. For those that do see storms, hazards include up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball to quarter sized hail. Storms will end in the early morning hours of Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions walking out the door. Air temperatures will start in the upper 60s.

The main event arrives late tomorrow. A cold front is going to be advancing southeast which is going to initiate storms where all hazards are on the table. Supercellular development is possible early Wednesday afternoon where a low but not zero tornado risk is possible along with golf ball sized hail. As the cold front advances south, storms will start to form a line where damaging winds 60 to 80+ mph and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding concerns becomes the two primary hazards into Wednesday evening. The front is expected to be near I-44 by by 6 o’clock.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s under cloudy skies. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph.

Severe storms will linger into the evening and so will the threat for heavy rainfall. The heaviest of the rain will be southeast of Texoma by midnight but expect lingering, moderate to light rain showers through daybreak on Thursday. We’ll start the day with cloudy skies but we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. With the cooler airmass starting to filter in, highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Even cooler high temperatures are expected Friday! We’ll see highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 40s. This will result in feels-like temperatures colder for Friday night football, so layers/ blankets will be needed!

Saturday morning will be cold. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid 40s. Some closer to I-40 may drop into the upper 30s. It’ll definitely feel like fall come the afternoon as highs will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for mostly sunny skies and light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Morning temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s, respectively for Sunday and Monday morning. The forecast remains quiet through the rest of the 7-day with a ridge of high pressure starting to build in from the west. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s to start next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

