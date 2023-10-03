Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue

The note helped police find the girl. (Source: CNN/SPECTRUM NEWS ALBANY/WRGB/NY MEDIA/SENA FAMILY/NEW YORK STATE POLICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper in New York where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl’s disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” the girl’s family said in a statement Tuesday, WRGB in Albany reported.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference late Monday.

Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton, New York on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, the state police announced Tuesday. He was being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Police said more charges are expected against Ross, whose age was initially given as 47.

A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.

Charlotte vanished while riding her bike Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany.

State police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

About 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

The girl’s family had pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

The family’s statement after she was found included “a huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Hochul said Charlotte’s family remained at the campground while police watched the family’s home. The officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4:20 a.m. Monday, the governor said. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper, Hochul said.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The road leading up to the sight the girl was rescued from was no longer blocked off as of Tuesday morning. The property owned by the suspect’s mother, adorned with Halloween decorations, was lined with yellow tape. It was not immediately clear if anyone was home.

Investigators with the police, dressed in hazmat suits, could be seen walking into the suspect’s mother’s home, as well as a white trailer located at the side of the house.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Jury selection is underway for Coyante Williams who is accused in a 2021 shooting death.
Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
ODOT plans over $9 billion in improvements for Oklahoma highways, including multiple SW Oklahoma counties

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Michigan school shooter’s parents cleared to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy to call vote Tuesday on effort to oust him and says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats