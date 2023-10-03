TxDot launching “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign for October

Expert Connections
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign for the month of October to honor National Pedestrian Safety Month.

In 2022, October saw the highest number of pedestrian crashes on the roadways in Texas. Not only that, but pedestrian fatalities in Texas have increased by more than 29% in the last five years.

TxDOT wants to use the month of October and their “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign to remind Texans to be aware of pedestrians when using the roadways.

