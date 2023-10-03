Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Young Professionals of Lawton hosts Senate District 32 candidate forum at Cameron

Young Professionals of Lawton held a candidate forum at Cameron University for those running for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 seat.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton held a candidate forum at Cameron University for those running for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 seat.

Organizers say it gave college students and young professionals a chance to not only hear from the candidates but to talk one-on-one with each of them.

“The unique thing about our format is that we have the candidates after the formal panel discussion we have them go sit at the tables so the guests can ask more specific questions that might pertain to them,” said Jose Olivo, Board Member of Young Professionals of Lawton.

Olivo says this is the second debate this year but they held one last year for the U.S. Senate race.

He says if you missed it Monday’s event it will be posted on the Young Professionals of Lawton Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Geronimo Fire Department was dispatched to a grassfire near 112th on Tinney Road.
Authorities called to Comanche Co. grassfire, discover deadly wreck
The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the...
Comanche Nation reacts to bison killed on private property

Latest News

Daycare owners in Lawton react to COVID funding ending for childcare.
COVID-19 childcare funding ends, Lawton daycares explain effect on business
Young Professionals of Lawton held a candidate forum at Cameron University for those running...
Young Professionals of Lawton hosts Senate District 32 candidate forum at Cameron
KSWO hosted State Senate debate for District 32
WATCH: Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Primary Debate
KSWO hosted a live debate, Sept. 28, 2023, for candidates running in the State Senate District...
WATCH: Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Primary Debate