Young Professionals of Lawton hosts Senate District 32 candidate forum at Cameron

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton held a candidate forum at Cameron University for those running for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 seat.

Organizers say it gave college students and young professionals a chance to not only hear from the candidates but to talk one-on-one with each of them.

“The unique thing about our format is that we have the candidates after the formal panel discussion we have them go sit at the tables so the guests can ask more specific questions that might pertain to them,” said Jose Olivo, Board Member of Young Professionals of Lawton.

Olivo says this is the second debate this year but they held one last year for the U.S. Senate race.

He says if you missed it Monday’s event it will be posted on the Young Professionals of Lawton Facebook page.

