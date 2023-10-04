Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2nd day of Coyante Williams murder trial began with medical examiner testimony

Coyante Williams during the jury selection for the trial.
Coyante Williams during the jury selection for the trial.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second day of the Coyante Williams murder trial started with the State calling OSBI’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer, to the stand.

While on the stand, Pfeifer confirmed that two of the gunshot wounds Kalob Porter sustained were flesh wounds, but the gunshot wound to Porter’s head was ultimately fatal.

Criminalists who worked the case were also brought to give testimony before the State rested.

The Defense then called their only witness, Coyante Williams, to the stand. Williams’ testimony leaned on a self defense motive.

Though Porter was never armed and made only threats to Williams, Wiliams stated that he felt his life was in danger when Porter allegedly made threats to take his gun and kill him.

Williams stated that during their altercation Porter choked him for about 10 to 15 seconds. Williams then said he was able to get free of the hold and push Porter back, and that is when Williams said Porter came forward and punched him in the face.

Shortly after this, Williams said he shot at Porter. Williams said he did not intend to kill Porter.

“He should still be here with his kid. I hope his family could forgive me,” Williams said.

Back in September of 2021, Williams was picked up by U.S. Marshalls for the shooting death of Kalob Porter. The shooting happened off 53rd Street.

You can read about the first day of the trial here.

The jury selection for this case took place on Oct. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
Tyler Leonard
Caddo Co. man behind bars after following woman home, kicking door open
Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
GEO responds to medical episode inside Lawton Correctional Facility
GEO releases statement on medical episode that took place at Lawton Correctional Facility
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880.
Early voting is set to start for the State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election
Lawton City Council Chambers
Lawton City Council to meet Thursday to discuss city manager position
Fans cheer during the opening kickoff of the annual Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and...
Join KSWO Friday for 30-minute Red River Rivalry Special
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized