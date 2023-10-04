2nd day of Coyante Williams murder trial began with medical examiner testimony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second day of the Coyante Williams murder trial started with the State calling OSBI’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer, to the stand.

While on the stand, Pfeifer confirmed that two of the gunshot wounds Kalob Porter sustained were flesh wounds, but the gunshot wound to Porter’s head was ultimately fatal.

Criminalists who worked the case were also brought to give testimony before the State rested.

The Defense then called their only witness, Coyante Williams, to the stand. Williams’ testimony leaned on a self defense motive.

Though Porter was never armed and made only threats to Williams, Wiliams stated that he felt his life was in danger when Porter allegedly made threats to take his gun and kill him.

Williams stated that during their altercation Porter choked him for about 10 to 15 seconds. Williams then said he was able to get free of the hold and push Porter back, and that is when Williams said Porter came forward and punched him in the face.

Shortly after this, Williams said he shot at Porter. Williams said he did not intend to kill Porter.

“He should still be here with his kid. I hope his family could forgive me,” Williams said.

Back in September of 2021, Williams was picked up by U.S. Marshalls for the shooting death of Kalob Porter. The shooting happened off 53rd Street.

The jury selection for this case took place on Oct. 2, 2023.

