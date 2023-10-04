Early voting is set to start for the State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting for the State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election starts Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Those who are registered to vote in Comanche County and want to cast their ballots early can do so at the Comanche County Courthouse. The County Election Board is located in Room 206 within the Courthouse.

Early voting for this particular election is taking place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Friday Oct. 6, 2023.

A two-member bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will also be present at the Courthouse during those days and hours.

For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online at www.elections.ok.gov.

You can catch up on the profiles KSWO did of every candidate within this race by going here.

You can also view the debate for this Primary Election here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.