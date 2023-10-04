Expert Connections
Employee Matters Committee hands Lawton Police Chief incentive program over to City Manager

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the City of Lawton’s employee matters committee discussed the incentive program for Police Chief James Smith.

The program has been in and out of city council meetings for months before being passed to the committee. According to councilman Allan Hampton, the chair of the committee, this incentive program was never really meant to be decided on by city council.

Hampton said the reason council discussed the general and executive employee raises, along with the incentive program and why the employee matters committee was formed in the first place was because the raises given acted as a baseline increase, and it caused a change in the city budget.

Now those are off the agenda, the committee made the decision to release the incentive program for Chief Smith back under the management of the City Manager.

“Anything that is positive, anything that’s negative with his employees are his- it’s his decision as to what action he takes whether he gives them bonuses, or whether there’s disciplinary action. The council has nothing to do with that,” said Hampton.

If you’re an avid city council goer you can expect not to see the topic of the police chief’s incentive program on the agenda.

