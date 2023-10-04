Fans show their pride amidst looming Red River Rivalry matchup

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red River Rivalry features the Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas Longhorns. One day of action-packed football, but this isn’t your normal game.

This ga m e pits two neighboring states in a war that’s been going on for years.

Justin Foster is a Lawton native and a die-hard Sooner fan. He’s been to two Oklahoma-Texas games.

“Literally, 50-yard line one way all the way around the other is all burnt orange, that ugly orange and come the other way is that crimson, all the OU fans on the other side,” said Foster. “So literally when a play is going on, OU’s got the ball and they’re running and the whole side of the stadium is cheering and then they get tackled and fumble or something the other side of the stadium just erupts and this side just dies quiet.”

Foster showed us some memorabilia from the last Oklahoma-Texas game where Texas took home the win.

Foster: “This right here, this sleeve was actually worn by one of the players during the Red River game,” Foster shared. “After the game was over, he was just kind of just looking around the crowd and just kind of looking and my wife was like ‘Right here!” And he just kind of walked right over and he just handed it to her.”

Terrian Spurs is a Texas fan who lives in Austin. She’s looking for a repeat of last year.

“I think I say my favorite part is honestly just being around other Texas alumni, other Texas students just having that.” Spurs said. “So you know it’s like the tradition at that time we are all honestly rooting for our team we are all like in the mind space this is the game of the year for us.”

