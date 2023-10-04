Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s FISTA board meeting, they approved the contract for a company meant to bring new advancements inside of the central plaza through the use of AI, according to Dr. Krista Ratliff, the CEO of FISTA.

She said FISTA is currently at maximum capacity, however r4technologies won’t be operating inside of FISTA, but in the central plaza, open to the public.

The company is expected to help workforce development by connecting under or un-employed people with company’s that have open, qualified positions through the use of AI, according to Dr. Ratliff.

“We were excited that an organization like r4 who has such vast experience in AI, for example they created, owned, operated Priceline. A program and a company we all know. Hugely world-wide success is interested in coming inside the FISTA in Lawton-Fort Sill,” said Dr. Ratliff. “As soon as we can get this program kicked-off, we’re excited. Because of the large-scale impact it’s going to have on our community we want to start right away.”

The company’s contract is for a five year lease term, and during the meeting, officials said the company is looking to move in within the next month.

Dr. Ratliff said this company will open up ten job opportunities, but has the potential to bring many more.

Even though FISTA is currently at 100% capacity for phase one, according to Dr. Ratliff, they are not going to slow down their growth which is why they’re expanding into the plaza.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Two passengers in their 80s were taken to United Regional Hospital down in Wichita Falls.
Cotton Co. wreck leaves two in their 80s hospitalized
Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will take place at the Owens Multipurpose Center’s parking lot...
City of Lawton putting on multiple events this Halloween season
Jury selection is underway for Coyante Williams who is accused in a 2021 shooting death.
Jury selection begins for Lawton man accused in 2021 shooting

Latest News

Employee Matters Committee discusses police chief incentive program.
Employee Matters Committee hands Lawton Police Chief incentive program over to City Manager
With the Oklahoma legislature starting a special session today, taxes are at the forefront of...
Oklahoma legislature holds special session Tuesday, local officials share thoughts
Hispanic Heritage Month: Puerto Rico to Go
Hispanic Heritage Month: Puerto Rico to Go
7News spoke with Carmen Serrano, the owner of Puerto Rico to Go about her idea behind running...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Puerto Rico to Go