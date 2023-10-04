FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s FISTA board meeting, they approved the contract for a company meant to bring new advancements inside of the central plaza through the use of AI, according to Dr. Krista Ratliff, the CEO of FISTA.

She said FISTA is currently at maximum capacity, however r4technologies won’t be operating inside of FISTA, but in the central plaza, open to the public.

The company is expected to help workforce development by connecting under or un-employed people with company’s that have open, qualified positions through the use of AI, according to Dr. Ratliff.

“We were excited that an organization like r4 who has such vast experience in AI, for example they created, owned, operated Priceline. A program and a company we all know. Hugely world-wide success is interested in coming inside the FISTA in Lawton-Fort Sill,” said Dr. Ratliff. “As soon as we can get this program kicked-off, we’re excited. Because of the large-scale impact it’s going to have on our community we want to start right away.”

The company’s contract is for a five year lease term, and during the meeting, officials said the company is looking to move in within the next month.

Dr. Ratliff said this company will open up ten job opportunities, but has the potential to bring many more.

Even though FISTA is currently at 100% capacity for phase one, according to Dr. Ratliff, they are not going to slow down their growth which is why they’re expanding into the plaza.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.