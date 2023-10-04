Hispanic Heritage Month: Mexican Folkloric Dancers of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by shining some light on the Mexican Folkloric Dancers of Lawton, a group with forty years of history here.

The troop shares Mexican culture through performances and classes, sometimes having up to sixty students participating.

Three of the dancers we spoke to are siblings. They say continuing tradition is a way to carry on their mother’s legacy.

“For us, we’re just sharing our traditions and our culture with other people who have their own traditions and cultures, so we can learn from them and they can learn from us,” said dancer Gerardo Chavez.

“I think it’s important, because, who I am isn’t just me,” said dancer Alicia Chavez-Brierton. “It’s my parents, my grandparents,”

The troop has danced for many celebrations, including the Lawton International Festival every year.

