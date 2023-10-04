Hispanic Heritage Month: Puerto Rico to Go

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carmen Serrano came to the United States in 2009 from the island of Puerto Rico.

After about six years of being here, she decided to make a move toward her dream of owning her own food truck, an extension of her passion for being in the kitchen.

For her, food is an important part of her Hispanic background, because it offers an opportunity for others to experience the Puerto Rican culture through unique and wonderful flavors.

“So what we did, we just bring the food truck over here, so everybody, you know, they can just come and visit us and eat, try something new, new flavors, things like that,” said Milly, Carmen’s daughter. “So yeah, they can be part of us, instead of being Puerto Ricans, just be like a family.”

Milyangelie, or Milly, who sometimes translates for her mother, Carmen, says that her mom decided that it was important for her to represent the Puerto Rican culture through food because its a mode of deeper expression. An expression that seems to be prevalent in their nature.

“Through the food, you can express yourself,” said Milly. “You can show the love, the meaning of what you’re working for. People come here, like the customers, we show what we are, you know? We love what we do.”

Equally as important, the two believe that the food prevents them from forgetting who they are and where they come from. The love that’s served with every plate helps to pass along tradition and the idea of what family means to the Hispanic culture.

“Like I said, it’s a family business, so what we meant like family business, it means my family, the public, you know? Everybody is one for us,”

