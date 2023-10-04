Join KSWO Friday for 30-minute Red River Rivalry Special

Expert Connections
Fans cheer during the opening kickoff of the annual Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas in the Cotton Bowl on October 8, 2011. (Steve Hamm/Special Contributor).(KOSA)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s almost time for the Red River Showdown and we’ll dedicate 30 minutes to learn about the two undefeated teams and what they’re bringing to the field.

This Friday from 6:30 to 7 p.m., 7News will have a special preview of the game with sports director James Wicks, anchor Kyle Weatherly and sports reporter Tyler Fountain.

The OU Sooners will take on the University of Texas on KSWO this Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

