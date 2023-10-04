Lawton City Council to meet Thursday to discuss city manager position

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council is set to discuss the next step in the search for a permanent city manager on Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to an agenda posted on their website, the council is scheduled to meet in an executive session on the matter.

They’ll be discussing particular candidates who have submitted applications for the position.

If necessary, they may take direct action in open session.

