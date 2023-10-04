SANE Exam Center needs donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The SANE Exam Center is asking for donations to help sexual assault victims after opening its doors Sunday.

SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner-- and the center is part of the HELP Advocacy Center-- a program of multiple agencies that’s recently been restructured to better help victims.

“It didn’t have all of the support that it needed, so within the last eighteen months, it’s basically been revived and then we’ve made it more formalized, recently”, said Ashley Chapman, who is the Sexual Assault Program Coordinator for the Marie Detter New Direction Program.

The biggest change? Putting the different pieces of the program to under one roof.

“Whenever we’ve been trying to offer our services to help a victim navigate the system, we can all agree that there’s an issue. It’s not smooth, there’s a lot of moving pieces to it. The victim is having to move to a lot of different places and you’re losing people in the process”, stated Chapman.

The SANE Exam Center opened on October first, putting all of those crucial services in one safe location. Trained nurses there help gather information and evidence of a sexual assault, and Ashley says they have put together an amazon wish list for people to help with donations. It includes everything from furniture to smaller items.

“Hygiene items, because that’s something, that again, since they’re going to be using the shower and the bathrooms and whatnot, we want to make sure that we have those to give to them. They can use in the moment, but they can also take with them wherever they have to go afterwards”, Chapman said.

If you want to donate to the SANE Exam Center, you can email at helpadvocacycenterofSWOK@gmail.com.

