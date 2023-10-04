Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Senators Call for Immediate Additional Aid for Ukraine

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, lawmakers made calls for additional aid for Ukraine after the bipartisan continuing resolution that Congress passed to avert a government shutdown did not include aid for the country.

“We need a sense of urgency and determination to make sure that supplemental $24 billion for Ukraine in aid is approved,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Groups of Democratic lawmakers and veterans made the pleas for immediate additional aid for the war-torn country outside the Capitol.

“I’m beyond disappointed that because of House Republicans, we have to be here to even make this point at all,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL).

Senators like Richard Blumenthal said that Congress should pass the additional aid immediately because the U.S. could pay dearly if Congress doesn’t provide more support for Ukraine.

“Pay now or pay a lot more later because Vladimir Putin is not stopping at Ukraine to talk to the Finns, the Swedes, the Poles. Anybody who has seen Putin up close knows he will keep going if he wins in Ukraine. And we will have American men and women troops on the ground,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said it is important for America to remain an ally to Ukraine.

“This battle that you will see playing out in Congress over the next few weeks is ultimately about whether America can be counted on as an ally, can be counted on as a leader. And I am confident, based upon my conversations with both House and Senate members of both parties, that we will get this Ukraine aid package to the floor,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
Severe storms expected today and tomorrow | 10/3 AM
Police say the incident is under investigation, and the FAA hadn’t yet released a preliminary...
Woman hit, killed by wing of airplane while riding lawnmower
Tyler Leonard
Caddo Co. man behind bars after following woman home, kicking door open
GEO responds to medical episode inside Lawton Correctional Facility
GEO releases statement on medical episode that took place at Lawton Correctional Facility
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

A Rhode Island man passionate about Halloween and pumpkins puts on a huge holiday display....
Man's home becomes 'House of 1,000 Pumpkins'
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump in court for 3rd day of fraud trial as lawyers go after accountant who prepared his statements
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
El jefe de la policía de Las Vegas Kevin McMahill durante una conferencia de prensa para acusar...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appeared in a court in Las Vegas
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized