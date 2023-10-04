Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

SW OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Severe storms are taking place across SW Oklahoma on Wednesday and we will keep you updated here.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, all crews are currently responding to emergencies. They are advising drivers to avoid Gore Blvd between 38th Street to East Gore as the road is flooded and multiple traffic lights are out.

Lee Blvd between 2nd and 11th Streets are flooded as well. Please avoid these areas.

According to Cotton County Emergency Management, State Highway 5B south of 5A is underwater. There are also powerlines down on SH east of Cookietown. Please avoid these areas.

According to Tillman County Emergency Management, officials from the City of Frederick are out surveying damage.

