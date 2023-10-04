Expert Connections
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized

A semi truck driver was hospitalized after rolling his vehicle in Stephens County.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A semi truck driver is in the hospital this morning, Oct. 4, 2023, after rolling his vehicle in Stephens County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Raymond Palmer was driving on East 1730 Road around 10:30 p.m., Oct. 3, 2023, when he left the roadway.

Palmer then tried to correct his vehicle, which caused it to roll before it came to a rest on its passenger side.

He was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries.

