Widespread storms will bring multiple hazards | 10/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today, we have issued a first alert weather day as we are expecting widespread thunderstorms this afternoon. This morning we will stay dry. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 60s across the area.

The most likely time for severe weather to start will be in the early afternoon hours (around 1 o’clock). The line of storms will start in northwestern Texoma and will move southeast as a cold front moves through the area. The cold front will reach the Red River by 5 o’clock, and then it will exit the area by 11 pm tonight. While the line storms will be along the cold front, we do have the potential to see supercell activity ahead of the cold front. This means everyone in Texoma should have ways to get weather notifications this afternoon and evening as the storms could strike at any point.

The storm hazards for today are up to golf ball sized hail, winds up to 80 mph, and localized flooding. There is also a low tornado risk this afternoon/evening across Texoma, so be sure to have multiple ways to get notifications for weather in your area.

We may see some cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow, but mostly sunny skies will be present in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler as a result of that cold front with highs only reaching the low 80s. Friday will be even cooler as we will continue to see fall-like conditions as afternoon highs will only reach the mid-70s.

A second cold front will move through Friday night, but this front will not bring any rain. It will bring some windy conditions as we expect wind out of the north at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph on Friday night. The front will bring temperatures down even more as afternoon highs on Saturday are forecasted to only reach the upper 60s. Winds will shift out of the south on Sunday morning, and we will see temperatures return to the 80s next week.

Have a great Wednesday, and be sure to stay weather aware!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.