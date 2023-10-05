Another cold front moves in tomorrow night | 10/5PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday’s cold front has left us with cooler temperatures and breezy north winds. We’ll stay dry and mostly cloudy free heading into Friday morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s before rising into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with winds to start out of the northeast at 5 to 10mph. Winds will increase during the late afternoon, early evening as another cold front advances south. This front is going to bring northeast winds sustained at 10 to 20mph out of the northeast with gusts into the low 30s. That means that any Friday night high school football games will have true fall-like weather, so the layers (sweatshirt/ flannels) are needed.

Saturday morning is going to be chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Chickasha with all other locations in the low to mid 40s. Saturday afternoon will be a picture-perfect day for Fall. We’ll see sun and clouds, high temperatures for all locations in the upper 60s and light north to south winds.

A surface high pressure will start to build and shift east over the weekend. Sunday will rebound by 10 to 15 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 80s. All day long we’ll see mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm as the week progresses with the Omega-block pattern overhead. High temperatures in the mid 80s for Monday through Thursday with breezy south winds starting Tuesday.

The blocking-pattern looks to break down returning rain chances to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to the rain, a cold front will move in Thursday morning dropping temperatures into the 70s beyond the 7-day forecast.

Have a good Friday! -LW

