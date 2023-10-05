Assumption of Command Ceremony takes place on Fort Sill Thursday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A unit on Fort Sill is under new leadership.

An Assumption of Command Ceremony took place this morning at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle.

That’s where Lt. Col. Jonothan Greene took over command of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment.

Greene says he’s excited to get back to work, on a post he was previously stationed at.

“This is a true honor,” said Greene. “16 years ago I never thought I’d be back at Fort Sill to take command here, and here we are. We’re super excited as a family to come out here and join the Fort Sill team.”

Greene says he’s excited to get back to work, on a post he was previously stationed at.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.