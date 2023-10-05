Assumption of Command Ceremony takes place on Fort Sill Thursday

Expert Connections
A unit on Fort Sill is under new leadership
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A unit on Fort Sill is under new leadership.

An Assumption of Command Ceremony took place this morning at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle.

That’s where Lt. Col. Jonothan Greene took over command of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment.

Greene says he’s excited to get back to work, on a post he was previously stationed at.

“This is a true honor,” said Greene. “16 years ago I never thought I’d be back at Fort Sill to take command here, and here we are. We’re super excited as a family to come out here and join the Fort Sill team.”

