Pet of The Week

Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

One person is dead and two more are injured after a head on collision in Caddo County last night, Oct. 5, 2023.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on U.S. 277 during last night’s storms.

For unknown reasons one of the vehicles veered to the left of center and hit the other vehicle. Police say one of the drivers of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the passengers in that vehicle was pinned for 30 minutes until Cement and Cyril first responders freed them. That passenger is at OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Another Passenger is also at OU Medical in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not harmed in the crash.

