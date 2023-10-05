City of Lawton names new director for Parks and Recreation Department

Expert Connections
The City of Lawton has a new director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Interim City Manager named Larry Parks as the new director.

Parks assumed the position following an employee complaint made against the former Director, who has since become the City’s internal auditor.

Parks served with the Department of Defense for six years, and spent 30 years in the U.S. Army before that. Parks said he is ready to serve his community.

“Don’t be afraid to come and see me, I am very approachable,” Parks said.

