Comanche Volunteer Fire Department is delivering pizzas for annual fundraiser

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department is delivering pizzas tonight, Oct. 5, 2023.

The annual fundraiser, which is meant to keep the department operating, starts at 5 p.m.

Firefighters will not only deliver your pizza, but they’ll also check your smoke detector while they are there.

The food is prepared by Tribe Pride Pizza and 100% of the proceeds will benefit volunteer firefighters in Comanche.

To order your pizza and prevention delivery, you can call 580-439-6367.

