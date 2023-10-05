Comanche Volunteer Fire Department is delivering pizzas for annual fundraiser

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department is delivering pizzas tonight, Oct. 5, 2023.

The annual fundraiser, which is meant to keep the department operating, starts at 5 p.m.

Firefighters will not only deliver your pizza, but they’ll also check your smoke detector while they are there.

The food is prepared by Tribe Pride Pizza and 100% of the proceeds will benefit volunteer firefighters in Comanche.

To order your pizza and prevention delivery, you can call 580-439-6367.

