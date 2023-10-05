Cool and dry air will stay in the area over the weekend | 10/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s across the area. Skies will begin the day partly cloudy, but we should see lots of sunshine in the afternoon hours. Yesterday’s cold front will help keep our area much cooler today as we will only reach the low 80s. Winds will stay out of the north during the day at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning will have a fall-like feeling with temperatures in the mid-50s across the area. We will warm back up into the upper 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm during the day tomorrow out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. The winds will pick up with gusts up to 40 mph possible tomorrow evening as another cold front comes through the region. Unlike yesterday, this front will not bring any rain to the region.

Saturday will be the coldest day in the next 7 days as afternoon highs are only forecasted to reach the upper 60s. Late Saturday night, winds will shift from north to south at 5 to 15 mph. This change in the direction of wind will begin the process of warming Texoma back up as we head into next week. Temperatures throughout the beginning of next week will be slightly above average and reach the mid-80s. While we will stay dry for the next 7 days, there are signs of more storms at the end of next week. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

