Crews battle overnight fire in Geronimo

Fire Crews worked overnight to battle a house fire in the 600 block of Geronimo
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire Crews worked overnight to battle a house fire in the 600 block of Geronimo.

According to the Geronimo Fire Department, the home caught on fire around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2023, and crews had to battle the flames up until the morning.

When they first arrived the back half of the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed.

Neighbors were able to get the residents out, unharmed. Sadly, their pets did not make it.

The house is confirmed a total loss.

