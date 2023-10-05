Crews Battle Overnight Fire in Geronimo

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire Crews worked overnight to battle a house fire in the 600 block of Broadway in Geronimo.

According to the Geronimo Fire Department, they responded to a call around 11:30 last night of a house on fire.

When they arrived, they found the back half of the home engulfed in flames and the roof caved in.

Neighbors notified the person living inside the home, and they were able to escape unharmed.

There were also pets inside the home, but they were unable to be rescued.

The house was deemed a total loss.

No word on what caused the fire, yet.

