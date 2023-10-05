Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus’ family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday
Stephens County wreck leaves semi truck driver hospitalized
FISTA signs on new company to operate inside of Central Plaza.
FISTA approves new company to operate inside Central Plaza, open to public
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Larry Parks, New Director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
City of Lawton names new director for Parks and Recreation Department
FILE - Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the...
Trump’s penthouse value estimate boosted by millions due to his fame, execs testify in fraud trial
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins